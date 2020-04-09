Stockton doctor concerned about spike in coronavirus with Labor Day weekend ahead

Dr. Maggie Park says while she recognizes the desire to want to get out and about, she's fearful whatever people do to gather this weekend is not a good idea.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Justin Juencke is a vintage car enthusiast.

"It's more about the camaraderie about bringing people together. You know old, young, black, white, what have you, rich, poor,” said Juencke.

Every third Thursday out of the month, Juencke takes his 1970 Chevy C-10 truck out on the Miracle Mile in Stockton as part of Stockton Cruise Night he started last year.

"From that two-hour time period, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., people are encouraged to park along the mile, patronize the businesses that are open,” Juencke said.

Dr. Maggie Park is the San Joaquin County Public Health Officer. While she recognizes the desire to want to get out and about, she's fearful whatever people do to gather this weekend is not a good idea.

"If it's not an essential activity, if you can stay home, stay home,” Park said. “Every holiday we've seen upticks in our counts starting way back to Mother's Day. There was Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Father's Day, July the 4th."

Just a few days ago, Lodi Police cracked down on an unsanctioned, illegal car gathering at a Walmart store parking lot. There were 750 people, 250 cars and several arrests.

Juencke says he takes all the safety precautions for his cruise night.

"We're outside. We're not in a confined area. People, masks are available for people that want them," he said.

Park says San Joaquin County COVID cases continue to trend downward. Coronavirus cases peaked at 536 on August 8. The latest statistics show COVID-19 cases were at 128 on September 2. Park says she hopes to keep it going past the holiday weekend.

"And let's not get those case counts up after a weekend of partying and having a good time," said Park.

Continue the conversation with Kurt on Facebook.