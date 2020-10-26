x
San Joaquin deputy shoots, kills dog that attacked sheriff's K-9 in Stockton, officials say

The sheriff's K-9 is now resting at home.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a dog that attacked a K-9 in Stockton.

The shooting happened after 10 p.m. on Saturday night in the Olive Street area. Sheriff's deputies and K-9 Maximus tried to contact a suspect before a dog charged and attacked K-9 Maximus, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said the deputy feared for the K-9's life and shot the attacking dog. K-9 Maximus was treated at a veterinary emergency clinic, but the other dog died.

The sheriff's office said K-9 Maximus is now resting at home. 

The investigation for the incident is ongoing.

