San Joaquin deputy shoots, kills dog that attacked sheriff's K-9 in Stockton, officials say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a dog that attacked a K-9 in Stockton.
The shooting happened after 10 p.m. on Saturday night in the Olive Street area. Sheriff's deputies and K-9 Maximus tried to contact a suspect before a dog charged and attacked K-9 Maximus, the sheriff's office said.
Officials said the deputy feared for the K-9's life and shot the attacking dog. K-9 Maximus was treated at a veterinary emergency clinic, but the other dog died.
The sheriff's office said K-9 Maximus is now resting at home.
The investigation for the incident is ongoing.
