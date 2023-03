The principal was put on leave Jan. 27. and assistant principal was put on leave March 24.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The principal and assistant principal for Edison High School are on paid administrative leave.

Melinda Meza, a spokesperson for the Stockton Unified School District, confirmed both Chris Anderson and Christina Fugazi were put on leave.

Anderson serves as principal for the school and Fugazi as the assistant principal.

Fugazi was put on leave back on March 24, and Anderson was put on leave Jan. 27.

