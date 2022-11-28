Emergency Food Bank addresses food insecurity in Stockton

The Emergency Food Bank in Stockton is the largest direct provider of packaged emergency food in San Joaquin County.

STOCKTON, Calif. — If you cooked your Thanksgiving meal at home, then you probably noticed prices on just about everything are up. The Stockton Emergency Food Bank in San Joaquin County is helping those who don't know where their next meal is coming from.

Alesha Pichler is the community relations manager and says she sees the need every morning when the pantry opens.

“We don’t ask questions. We don’t ask you if you have a job, how many people are in your household. We just feed,” said Pichler.

The Emergency Food Bank in Stockton is the largest direct provider of packaged emergency food in San Joaquin County. She says the line of cars says it all.

“In that three-hour time period, we can serve anywhere between 250-350 cars," said Pichler.

This place is not affiliated with any other food bank. Pichler says the pantry is funded and supported by the community.

“This is a unique food bank; in that, it is a grassroots food bank. It was created by Stocktonians looking to help Stocktonians back in 1968 so we’ve been around for 54 years," said Pichler.

Volunteers like college student Hernoor Sandhu keep it running smoothly.

“I come three times a week before my classes for about 3-4 hours,” said Sandhu.

She’s a student at the University of the Pacific and has had this routine for the past couple of months.

“I think this area of food insecurity at the food bank has really added to my knowledge and hopefully I’m able to utilize the skills I learn here to my future career,” said Sandhu.

Whether you’re finding help to make ends meet or cutting back at home, everyone, even those working full time, is feeling it no matter where you live.

“I struggle at home and I have a job. I can only imagine those that have a part-time job or a single-income family and how they can struggle here. The need I think is the same in every area right now, especially because of the current economic climate that we’re in,” said Pichler.

