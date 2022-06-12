Stockton facing overcrowded animal shelter, pushing for new solutions

As the shelter pushes overcapacity, the city's animal service management is focusing its efforts on pet retention, offering low cost neutering and other services.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton's animal shelter is dealing with a long-running problem of overcrowded kennels for large breed dogs and is currently operating at over 100% capacity on a daily basis.

Despite efforts so far from the city, the local Animal Protection League (APL) and Sacramento Shelter Pets Alive (SSPA), animals in this overcrowded shelter are remain isolated and at risk.

"Adoption rates have plummeted while intake of strays remains constant," said Stockton Police Services Manager for the Stockton Animal Shelter, Ashley Kluza.

With the hope of lowering pet retention and keeping euthanasia rates low, SSPA Director, Delyse Gannaway, says the SSPA is constantly exhausting its resources to get pets into new homes, fostered and/or taken care of.

"When we are out of kennel space, we utilize pop up kennels, outdoor kennels, foster's rescues, adopters and we are out there begging the community to support us," said Gannaway. "To date, we're at a 93% dog live release rate, and I cannot express enough the efforts that takes to accomplish that."

SSPA has been utilizing social media throughout the year to let the community know just how desperate the situation is in the Stockton shelter, consistently ranging from critical, to now beyond critical condition — meaning the shelter has zero kennel space left for current and incoming dogs.

High shelter populations and dwindling adoption rates are being felt in regions across the country, which, according to Stockton police, may be partially due to the state of the economy.

"Since most people have returned to work and inflation rates have risen, they are spending less time at home and find they don’t have the means to care for their animals," said Kluza.

As part of the city's initiative to lessen pet retention, the Stockton Animal Shelter is now turning its efforts toward offering low-cost to free services such as spaying/neutering, microchipping and more with the help of ARPA funding.

"I am excited to say that the City has begun strategic planning efforts to focus resources toward achieving this goal which includes construction of a community spay and neuter clinic at our current location," said Kluza.

Those who are able to foster or want to adopt a dog, can do so for free through the city of Stockton's animal services website or though SSPA.

Food, microchipping, spay/neutering and any other needed services to keep adopted or fostered dogs out of the shelter will be provided at no cost.

Animal Protection League and Sacramento Shelter Pets Alive, we share the same mission and vision," said Gannaway. "We all want to save lives."

