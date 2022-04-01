x
Fatal shooting under investigation in Stockton

Officers from the Stockton Police Department responded to reports of a shooting and found a man (32) and a woman (31) with gunshot wounds.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Detectives are investigating a shooting in Stockton that happened Sunday, Jan. 16 around 8:20 p.m. on the 2600 block of East March Street.

The Stockton Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a man, 32, and a woman, 31, with gunshot wounds.

Both people were transported to a hospital where the woman later died. The shooting is still under investigation and there is no suspect information or motive at this time.

Stockton Police Department encourages anyone with more information to contact their non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

