'An amazing father' | Man killed in Stockton crash remembered as kind and gentle soul

Reginald Hill leaves behind two children. Police say Hill was killed after a 15-year-old crashed into him Sunday morning while evading police.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Days after a high-speed crash in Stockton that killed 37-year-old father Reggie Hill, family members still remember him as a "kind and gentle soul."

"He was an amazing father. He loved them with every inch of him," said Hill's niece Tatiana Tatoowi-Nunez.

The crash that took Hill's life happened around Sunday morning as San Joaquin County deputies were trying to catch up to a suspect vehicle. Police said the vehicle was wanted for a felony out of Contra Costa County and was driving erratically along Charter Way before crashing into Hill.

The 15-year-old suspect faces vehicular manslaughter charges as Hill's family tries to make sense of the tragedy.

Tatoowi-Nunez said her uncle was on his way to pick up his five-year-old son that day.

She said her uncle was turning a corner in his life before died. He was working to improve himself and was finding clarity on what mattered most in life, his two children. He was proud of his Siberian Yupik Heritage and instilled that pride in his family.

"I want his children to know that they’re loved, that my uncle Reggie had lots of friends," Tatoowi-Nunez said. "I felt the love from him. When he loved you, he loved you a lot."

The family, reeling from the loss, is now raising funds for a funeral service to remember Hill.

RELATED:

WATCH MORE: