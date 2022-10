A spokesperson said the fire happened at an abandoned building.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Fire Department doused the flames of a warehouse fire Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook Live stream, officials said the fire was happening at an abandoned building along Stockton Street near Fremont Street.

As of 9 p.m., the fire was out, according to a fire department spokesperson.

There were no reported injuries in the fire, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

