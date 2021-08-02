Stockton firetruck crashes into building

The Stockton Fire Department said that the firetruck was responding to a fire in the area when it crashed into another vehicle, then building.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton Fire Department firetruck crashed into a car and then building on Monday morning.

The fire department said its truck was on the way to a structure fire when it got into an accident with another vehicle. The truck then hit an empty building after the collision. Both the firetruck and the building sustained damage, but there is no estimate to how much it will cost.

The driver of the firetruck was injured and taken to the hospital. They are stable and "headed to surgery," according to the Stockton firefighters union on Twitter.

The driver of the other vehicle was also injured and taken to the hospital, but will be OK.

