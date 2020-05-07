3 homes in Stockton set ablaze as firefighters engage in 4-alarm fire fight

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is evacuating people in the Taft/Marshall and Stanford/College areas.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton firefighters are engaged in a fire fight near Harding Way and Stanford Avenue.

Firefighters said the 4-alarm fire has already burned three homes and is threatening more. The blaze originally started as a grass fire.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office also said the grass fire near the Stockton Rural Cemetery spread to homes south and southeast of the cemetery after jumping the railroad tracks.

Homes are being evacuated on both sides of the tracks in the Taft/Marshall and Stanford/College areas.

Evacuees are being sent to West Lane Bowl.

