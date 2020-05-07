3 homes in Stockton set ablaze as firefighters engage in 4-alarm fire fight

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton firefighters are engaged in a fire fight near Harding Way and Stanford Avenue.
Firefighters said the 4-alarm fire has already burned three homes and is threatening more. The blaze originally started as a grass fire.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office also said the grass fire near the Stockton Rural Cemetery spread to homes south and southeast of the cemetery after jumping the railroad tracks.
Homes are being evacuated on both sides of the tracks in the Taft/Marshall and Stanford/College areas.
Evacuees are being sent to West Lane Bowl.
RELATED:
- Protesters tear down Junipero Serra statue at Capitol grounds, CHP says
- One dead, one missing, two injured after Sierra County shooting, deputies say
- July 4th shooting leaves man dead in Stockton
- Vigil held in Stockton to remember US Solider Vanessa Guillen
- Inside the numbers: 53% of San Joaquin County's coronavirus cases were reported in last two weeks
WATCH ALSO: