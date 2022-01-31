Stockton firefighter shot while responding to fire

The firefighter has been transported to a local hospital and there is no update on their condition at this time.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton firefighter was shot Monday morning while responding to a fire in the area of Aurora Street and Washington Street, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The firefighter has been transported to a local hospital and there is no update on their condition at this time.

The Stockton Police Department detained a person at the scene and the shooting is still under investigation.

SPD News: Shooting Investigation This morning, while working a fire in the area of Aurora Street and Washington... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Monday, January 31, 2022

The Stockton Police Chaplains posted on Facebook around 6:30 a.m. that they have been called out to assist the Stockton Police Department or the community in a crisis.

