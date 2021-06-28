4th of July parade and fireworks in Stockton | Need to Know

Here's everything you need to know about the parade and fireworks show in Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton 4th of July Parade is making a comeback for 2021.

Originally planned as a virtual event, the parade is switching gears to an in-person event that will now take place on July 4 at the Stockton Civic Memorial Auditorium. The parade will run from 10 to 11 a.m.

If you're interested in a fireworks show, the Stockton Ports might have something that'll pique your interest.

The Ports' Independence Day Celebration will be at the ballpark on July 3 and July 4. The fireworks show is a post-game celebration presented by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort.

More information on the parade is available HERE. More information on the Stockton Ports' firework show is available HERE.

July Fourth fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could be increased threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate July Fourth safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.