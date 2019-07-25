It's Christmas somewhere! July 25 marks Christmas in July for many countries in the southern hemisphere, including Australia, Madagascar and Bolivia.

But that doesn't mean the unofficial holiday isn't recognized closer to home.

The Emergency Food Bank in Stockton is hosting Christmas in July the last Saturday of the month. Its Sixth annual Christmas in July Backpack Giveaway runs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 27 at 7 West Scotts Ave.

The event includes a Health, Nutrition and Resources Fair featuring free dental screenings.

