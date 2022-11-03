City of Stockton to host firework show ending a weekend of Fourth of July events in the Port City

The downtown firework show is one of several events and one of three firework shows in Stockton Fourth of July weekend.

STOCKTON, Calif. — With summer approaching, Stockton public officials have begun to plan for the return of the city's downtown Fourth of July firework show. The event this year will mark the culmination of a weekend of Fourth of July events in the city.

During an April 19 council meeting, Stockton City Council members were given an update from the city manager's office which detailed the city's plans for the Fourth of July event for the first time publicly. The event went on a two-year hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.

While city staff members say they are still in the planning process just over two months away from the event, the city's firework show on July 4 will be the culmination of a weekend of events.

"This is really encouraging," said Stockton city council member Sol Jobrack. "This is more, it seems like, than what they've done in any of the four years that I've been here."

According to Stockton City Manager Harry Black, the celebrations will start Friday, July 1, when the city's single-A affiliate baseball team, the Stockton Ports, kick off a three-day homestead against the Fresno Grizzlies.

Then, on Sunday, July 3, a firework show will light up the skies above the Stockton 99 Speedway, where races will also be held.

The next day, Monday, July 4, a Fourth of July parade will make its way through downtown Stockton, followed later in the night by the city's firework show and entertainment event.

During the council meeting, council members called on city staffers to cooperate with coordinators of other Fourth of July events in the city to make the celebrations more cohesive.

"One of the feedback I've got from some of those organizers is they wish the city would play a bigger role and figure out a way to create a nexus between whatever the city may be planning, and their event," Jobrack said. "I'd be interested to figure out how we can create that nexus between events."

Schedule of events so far

City officials say they hope to release more information and details on the Independence Day events as the planning continues. City council members have also chimed in, offering recommendations to event planners.

"I remember when I was younger, this would be like an all-day event and something that I look forward to doing," said City Council member Kimberly Warmsley. "In the wake of mental health, the well-being of our residents and our young people, coupled with inflation, people are just trying to make it and so I'm just going to kind of ask for a friendly recommendation that the fireworks be longer than 25 minutes."

In addition to changes, such as making the firework show longer, council members say they hope to see staff working with coordinators of the other events in hopes that more people will come out and celebrate in downtown Stockton.

"I can almost guarantee people would love to come out and participate in something celebrating the independence of the nation," said city council member Christina Fugazi. "We should make it a focal point, I think, for our city."

