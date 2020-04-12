x
Stockton

One person killed in Friday morning shooting near I-5 in Stockton

Stockton police said there is no suspect or motive at this time.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department said it is investigating the shooting death of a man that happened early Friday morning in the area Monte Diablo Avenue and Interstate 5. 

Stockton police officers arrived in the area around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, to find an man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he unfortunately died. 

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Detectives do not have a motive or suspect at this time, but are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. You can also submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers online through the Stockton PD website. You can also call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600 or download  the P3 Tips Mobile App and submit tips anonymously. 

Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. 

