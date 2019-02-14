STOCKTON, Calif. — Mother Nature packed a wallop, throwing down ferocious winds and relentless rains overnight, making the Wednesday morning rush hour commute a dicey one.

When the rain subsided by early afternoon, the Port City escaped with just minor flooding issues, still testing the nerves of drivers.

"It's been pretty bad. This morning I had to run an errand around 8 a.m. and it was really bad," said Amanda Strother.

Strother was out with Tyler Devers and two-year-old daughter Kailey, who was having fun running and jumping in the puddles along the sidewalk.

"We're just taking a walk before it starts raining," Devers said. "Just letting her play around in the puddles."

San Joaquin County Public Works says, so far, they have had no major issues with exception of too much water in one period of time.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Stockton through tomorrow until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The forecast calls for showers likely tonight through Friday with a chance of showers on Saturday.

There is also a chance of thunderstorms this evening with wind gusts to 41 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Thursday with winds gusting possibly as high as 55 mph.

