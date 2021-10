The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people were hurt following a shooting at a Halloween party around 11:40 p.m Friday in Stockton.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the 2200-block of East Vine Street in Stockton. When deputies arrived they found three people with gunshot wounds. The condition of those shot was not released by law enforcement.

SJCSO said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

