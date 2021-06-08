Stockton Heat hockey returns to the ice for the AHL after riding out the pandemic in Calgary

Now back in Stockton, the Heat are planning to play a 68-game schedule for the 2021-2022 season.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Heat hockey team will once again hit the ice stateside in the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Pacific Division after spending last season in Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Heat, the National Hockey League (NHL) developmental team of the Calgary Flames, relocated to Calgary for the 2020-2021 season because of cross-border travel complications during the pandemic, the team said.

Now back in Stockton, the Heat are planning to play a 68-game schedule for the 2021-2022 season. The AHL will return to a 72-game schedule for the ’22-’23 season, league officials said.

The full season schedule, including dates, times and special promotions, is expected to be released later this summer, the team said in a press release.

The AHL Pacific Division includes nine teams, many of which are in the state of California. Those teams are Abbotsford, Bakersfield, Colorado, Henderson, Ontario, San Diego, San Jose and Tucson.

