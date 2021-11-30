Stockton Heat home game postponed due to COVID case

The Bakersfield Condors said they'll be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the American Hockey League.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Due to COVID-19 protocols, a scheduled hockey game between the Stockton Heat and the Bakersfield's Condors will not take place Wednesday.

The game was scheduled to be held at the Stockton Arena Dec. 1, but was postponed after what league officials described as "COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bakersfield Condors."

In a news release, the Condors said they'll be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the American Hockey League (AHL).

Stockton Heat spokesperson Brandon Weiss said that one of their own players has been out on "COVID-19 protocol" since Saturday, however, that case did not impact Wednesday's game. All players on the Stockton Heat are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to team officials.

A new date has not yet been determined for the game. The AHL said it will be rescheduled and that tickets purchased for the Wednesday game will be honored on the rescheduled date or can be exchanged. Fans requesting refunds are asked to do so through their point of purchase.

News of the game's postponement comes on the heels of the Stockton Heat's second regular loss of the season against the Colorado Eagles Saturday, which put the team second in the AHL's Pacific Division and behind the Ontario Reign.

"We're off to the best start in six years" Weiss said.

This is the Heat's first season back in the City of Stockton after temporarily moving to Calgary in 2020 due to complications over cross-border travel during the pandemic.

WATCH ALSO: