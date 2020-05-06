Stockton homeless shelter sets aside space for coronavirus-positive men

"We are able to also furnish three meals a day from our kitchen that are to go meals. We have the bedding for them, care packages, hygiene."d

STOCKTON, Calif. — In a small, former three-bedroom home on E. Sonora Street just south of Downtown Stockton, is the start of new life in the form of a shelter for homeless men testing positive for COVID-19.

"It really came together quickly with a neat volunteer effort and our staff and some great help financially from the county, city and private donors," said Wayne Richardson, CEO of the Gospel Center Rescue Mission.

Richardson says the home was originally purchased as additional homeless housing, but was quickly transformed into an eight-bed, temporary facility.

"We will fill that up with eight clients first, and then move into the second area with four additional beds," said Richardson.

The homeless men testing positive are those not requiring hospitalization, but will be quarantined for a 14-day period.

"We are able to also furnish three meals a day from our kitchen that are to go meals. We have the bedding for them, care packages, hygiene," added Richardson.

So far, San Joaquin County has tested 369 homeless, and, amazingly, only four have tested positive.

Now, the Gospel Rescue Mission which has been taking care of those down and out for 80 years in Stockton is doing yet another community service during this historic pandemic.

