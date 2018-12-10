If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.
STOCKTON, Calif. -- The City of Stockton is continuing a downward trend in their homicide rate.
Statistics from the Stockton Police Department in May had the city matching last year's homicide numbers. But, when they entered into June, Stockton began a trend that saw the gap between 2017 and 2018 grow.
As compared to previous years, Stockton has seen their homicide rate drop by over a third, holding a 35.9 percent year to date change in their homicide rate for September.
April homicide numbers, 0% YTD Change
- 14- 2018
- 14- 2017
June homicide numbers, -21.1% YTD Change
- 15- 2018
- 19- 2017
July homicide numbers, -24% YTD Change
- 19- 2018
- 25- 2017
August homicide numbers, -33.3% YTD Change
- 22- 2018
- 33- 2017
September homicide numbers, -35.9% YTD Change
- 25- 2018
- 39- 2017