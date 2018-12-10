If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

STOCKTON, Calif. -- The City of Stockton is continuing a downward trend in their homicide rate.

Statistics from the Stockton Police Department in May had the city matching last year's homicide numbers. But, when they entered into June, Stockton began a trend that saw the gap between 2017 and 2018 grow.

As compared to previous years, Stockton has seen their homicide rate drop by over a third, holding a 35.9 percent year to date change in their homicide rate for September.

April homicide numbers, 0% YTD Change

14- 2018

14- 2017

June homicide numbers, -21.1% YTD Change

15- 2018

19- 2017

July homicide numbers, -24% YTD Change

19- 2018

25- 2017

August homicide numbers, -33.3% YTD Change

22- 2018

33- 2017

September homicide numbers, -35.9% YTD Change

25- 2018

39- 2017

