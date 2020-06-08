Stockton hospital removes COVID-19 test charge from patient's bill

After talking to ABC10, Allison McPhee said she received a call from Dameron Hospital and was told the ER charge and coronavirus test charge were being reduced.

STOCKTON, Calif. — llona McPhee, 74, is a volunteer thrift store worker. When a coworker tested positive for COVID-19, she wanted to make sure she didn't have it, for the sake of her husband and others.

McPhee went to the emergency room at Stockton's Dameron Hospital on Saturday, July 18, where she said hospital staff told her she could receive a coronavirus test even though she is uninsured.

So, she got test. However, what McPhee didn't expect to see were two charges: a $2,391 charge for the test and an ER bill for $970. The hospital gave McPhee an uninsured discount that took off $1,315.05.00

"I'm between a rock and hard place," McPhee said.

Rachel Linn Gish, Director of Communications for Health Access California, said McPhee's bill is unusual. Gish said unless you have coronavirus symptoms, don't go to the ER for a test or you should expect an ER-sized bill. Gish suggested if you're ever in this situation, be your own advocate.

"A lot of it will have to be reaching out to the hospital itself in order to see if you can negotiate the bill down," Gish said. "Hospitals often have charity care programs specifically for the uninsured and under-insured that might be available to help consumers who find themselves in this situation."

A short time after ABC10 spoke with McPhee, she said she received a call from Dameron Hospital telling her the test will not be charged to her after all and instead will be billed to the state. Her ER bill will also be cut in half and the balance reviewed.

An another concern for her, though, is its been 18 days since her test and still no results.

"The worst part is not knowing," McPhee said.

A representative for Dameron Hospital said in a statement they apologize for the "unfortunate situation" McPhee was placed in and offered her the chance to retake the test.

