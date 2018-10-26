STOCKTON, Calif. -- The Stockton Women’s Center held their annual Night of Remembrance in honor of victims of domestic violence.

Stockton’s Women's Center-Youth & Family Services hosted a candlelight vigil for their Night of Remembrance. On display at the event were 70 life-sized red human silhouettes representing the victims killed by domestic violence in San Joaquin County.

"These silhouettes demonstrate the tragic and horrific impact of domestic violence,” said Women’s Center interim CEO, Krista Fiser.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of domestic violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

