Stockton Kings announce deals, giveaways for season home opener

From new deals to a shirt giveaway, team officials are promising an exciting night Thursday at the Stockton Arena.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Final preparations are underway in downtown Stockton as the G-League Kings prepare to host fans for their season home opener.

The Stockton Kings will take on the Salt Lake City Stars at 7 p.m. Thursday. Aside from the action on the court, the Kings' Vice President of Business Operations Aaron Morales says there will be excitement for fans in the stands.

"It's been a long time coming," Morales said. "We were starting to see the anticipation and the excitement pickup with our community here in the 209, and we're just excited to get back out there and be in front of our fans and also try to grow our fan base as well."

Morales hopes to excite fans and recruit more by hosting a shirt giveaway, special guests and live performances from a local high school band.

Stagg High School's band will perform for attendees as they enter the arena.

The first 1,000 fans who walk through the arena doors starting at 6 p.m. Thursday will receive an opening night long-sleeve shirt.

After fans are inside, two-time WNBA champion and 2022 Finals MVP Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray-- a former St. Mary's High School standout-- will be meeting fans and taking photos with her MVP trophy.

"We're looking forward to all that we're having to offer for those that are returning back to our games this year," Morales said.

During the game, the team plans to roll out a "Family Feast" deal offering $3 beer, soda, hot dogs and popcorn. The deal will continue every Thursday throughout the season.

"And then we have a new kids' play area," Morales added. "We will actually be hosting that on the floor this year and then we'll also have another kid zone area presented by First Five of San Joaquin, which will be a station area."

On the court, Morales predicts an exciting season highlighting the team's heavy guard rotation.

Morales says part of his focus for the season will be on the community. Through partnerships with community organizations and programs such as their "Fit Kids Program," the Kings aim to have a positive impact on the city.

"One of the reasons why we're here is to make an impact in the community, and I think one of the ways that we do that is by getting involved in the community," Morales said. "We always live by the mantra of 'It's bigger than basketball.'"

Tickets for Thursday night's game start at $5. The home opener is part of a two-day homestand against the Stars.

