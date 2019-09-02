STOCKTON, Calif. — Members of the Stockton Kings, the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate team, spent the day helping out local high school students.

The Stockton Kings partnered with Stagg High School to open “Kings Closet” on the school’s campus. The purpose of Kings Closet is to provide students with the bear necessities like clothes and hygiene products.

Players for the Stockton Kings and team dancers joined students and faculty at the school to commemorate the opening of Kings Closet.

In fall 2018, the Stockton Kings worked with Stagg High on a program aimed at improving school attendance. Since that partnership, the attendance rate has been the highest in the school’s history, according to school officials.

