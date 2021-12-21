Sprouts slated to move into Stockton's Sherwood Mall after redevelopment

The mall will be rebranded as "Sherwood Place" with construction work expected to begin in 2022.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Redevelopment and rebranding at Stockton's Sherwood Mall will welcome a grocery store specializing in organic and natural products.

Sprouts Farmers Market, a popular specialty supermarket chain, will be opening its newest location in Stockton to serve as the new anchor of the Sherwood Mall. The closest Sprouts location to Stockton is currently in Lodi, nearly 20 minutes away from the Sherwood Mall.

The mall, originally opened in 1979, will undergo construction and rebranding starting in early 2022 with the closure of the interior of the mall between Macy’s and Best Buy. Renovations are expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.

The mall, which will be dubbed "Sherwood Place" after renovations, will also see new tenants, according to Brixton Capital, the agency in charge of the rebranding and renovations.

The announcement of the changes happening to the Sherwood Mall, one of Stockton's two malls, come nearly three months after In-N-Out opened their second Stockton location in the mall's parking lot.

Champs Sports and T-Mobile will join Sprouts as the mall's new anchor stores facing Pacific Avenue, which runs parallel to the mall's west side.

Current mall tenants such as Macy’s, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Petco, Ulta, Home Goods and SkyZone will remain open during renovations, according to Brixton Capital.

