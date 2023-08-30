Stockton man found with 10,000 counterfeit pills faces life in prison

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police said a resident pleading guilty Tuesday to drug trafficking charges was discovered to have close to 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.
According to U.S. Attorneys officials, 31-year-old Frank Jonathan Guzman sold 500 counterfeit oxycodone pills to an undercover law enforcement agent in 2019.
Law enforcement agents ran a search warrant on Guzman's residence in Stockton and found the thousands of pills—along with 2.8 kilograms of heroin.
The 31-year-old faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.
