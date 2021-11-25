Man accidentally shoots himself, then drives to Stockton police station

A Stockton Police spokesperson said that it seems like the man accidentally shot himself and then drove to the police department's headquarters on Market Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Public Information Officer for the Stockton Police Department, Joe Silva, told ABC10 that it seems like a man accidentally shot himself and then drove to the police department's headquarters on Market Street.

Silva said the injury appears to be a graze wound. The man's identity hasn't been released.

According to U.C. Davis Health, there are about 115,000 non-fatal firearm injuries in the United States each year.

Happening Now: Investigation in front of @StocktonPolice’s downtown headquarters. At this time police say it appears that a man shot himself accidentally then drove to the Stockton PD HQ on Market street @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/pE6NO6qHYq — Gabriel Porras (@Gabriel_Porras_) November 25, 2021

