Stockton

Man accidentally shoots himself, then drives to Stockton police station

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Public Information Officer for the Stockton Police Department, Joe Silva, told ABC10 that it seems like a man accidentally shot himself and then drove to the police department's headquarters on Market Street.

Silva said the injury appears to be a graze wound. The man's identity hasn't been released.

According to U.C. Davis Health, there are about 115,000 non-fatal firearm injuries in the United States each year.

1 / 9
