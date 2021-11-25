Man accidentally shoots himself, then drives to Stockton police station

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.
Public Information Officer for the Stockton Police Department, Joe Silva, told ABC10 that it seems like a man accidentally shot himself and then drove to the police department's headquarters on Market Street.
Silva said the injury appears to be a graze wound. The man's identity hasn't been released.
According to U.C. Davis Health, there are about 115,000 non-fatal firearm injuries in the United States each year.
