STOCKTON, Calif — A man released from jail as part of San Joaquin County's zero-bail initiative was arrested for the second time in as many days for allegedly stealing a car — the same crime he was accused of before being released.

Jason Gaul, 33, was arrested on Tuesday morning for allegedly attempting to steal a car in Stockton. Police officials said that Gaul was tasered and taken into custody after he refused to get out of the car that he was allegedly trying to steal.

Gaul was released from jail the same day.

On Wednesday, Gaul was arrested again for being inside of another stolen vehicle. This time, he was arrested with Alvin Ryals, 25, both of whom are facing charges of grand theft of a vehicle, looting and vandalism.

Gaul was released twice this week after a San Joaquin County Superior Court judge ordered Sheriff Pat Withrow to implement "Emergency Rule 4," which sets in motion zero bail for certain offenses.

It only applies to people accused of misdemeanors and some non-violent felonies, as they wait for their court date. It's one of several counties across the state releasing non-violent, low-level jail inmates as officials ramp up efforts to keep the coronavirus from spreading in jails.

Gaul will stay in jail this time around as his charges are ones that carry a bail amount. Gaul is facing charges of grand theft auto, grand theft during a state of emergency, vandalism and committing a crime while out on a felony.

READ MORE:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Governor Newsom gives an update on California's response to coronavirus | April 15, 2020