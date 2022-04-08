Stockton man accused of killing 2-year-old after she died from fentanyl overdose

Investigators say the child showed no signs of abuse or medical problems, so a toxicology test was ordered, which showed the presence of fentanyl.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Three people are now in custody and facing charges after a Stockton 2-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose in April.

According to a news release, first responders were sent to a home on the 2300 block of North Marine Avenue on April 27 for a child in cardiac arrest. The toddler was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The release says there were no obvious signs of abuse or medical issues, so a toxicology test was performed, which showed fentanyl in the child’s system.

Investigators say it appears the fentanyl was brought to the home by the child’s father, who had become addicted after taking prescription opiates following an injury.

A search warrant was served Wednesday, and 28-year-old Dominique Gray admitted to bringing the fentanyl into the home. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and felony child endangerment.

Two other adults and their 5-month-old child were at the home during the search. The two people were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.

Gray’s two other children are now in the custody of family.

