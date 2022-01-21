Stockton man found guilty for pocketing more than $500K in church assets

The San Joaquin County District Attorney said on Friday they found 22-year-old Ashton Stombres guilty of stealing from the Eastside Church of Christ in Stockton.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man was found guilty on Friday, Jan. 21 of pocketing more than $500,000 in assets from the Eastside Church of Christ in Stockton.

The church was suffering from financial distress, according to the San Joaquin District Attorney's Office and its Board of Trustees voted to sell church assets.

District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said 22-year-old Ashton Stombres conspired with three other board members to pocket the profits rather than turn them back over to the church.

Stombres was found guilty on Friday of conspiracy, grand theft and aggravated white-collar crime enhancement for causing a loss of $500,000 or more.

The three other board members include John Wood, the pastor of Eastside Church of Christ, his son James Wood, and daughter Elizabeth Stombres — wife of Ashton Stombres.

Both John and James Wood pled guilty to grand theft charges, while Elizabeth Stombres pled guilty to conspiracy, grand theft and aggravated white-collar crime charges.

"My office aggressively prosecutes those who to commit harm to our community, whether in physical, emotional, or financial capacity," Salazar said in a statement.