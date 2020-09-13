Stockton man killed in shooting on Saturday night

Police say the victim was shot in the chest during a disturbance.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in a shooting in Stockton on Saturday night.

Stockton police responded to a disturbance at around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Doray Court near Louis Park. They say officers found the victim, 38, shot in the chest in the street.

Medics took the victim to the hospital and he was pronounced dead.

There is no information on the suspect and whether or not an arrest has been made. Detectives are still investigating the incident.

Stockton police is asking anyone with information on the incident to call the non-emergency number at 209-937-8323 or the Investigations Division.