STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after threatening a security guard at an apartment complex in Stockton.

According to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department, around 8 p.m. Friday, April 17, police received a call of a shooting at an apartment complex along the 2400 block of Country Club Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a 52-year-old man dead from stab and gun shot wounds.

During the course if their investigation, officers learned the deceased, whose name has not yet been released by police, first stabbed himself, then ran towards a security guard at the complex with the knife. The guard instructed the man to drop the knife. When he didn't, the guard shot him.

The security guard attempted to save the man's life, but was unsuccessful.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.

