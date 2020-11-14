Stockton married couple finds lost engagement ring after flushing it down toilet

A Stockton couple thought an engagement ring was lost forever after they accidently flushed it down the toilet. The two were able to have good news weeks later.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton couple believed their engagement ring was lost forever after it was accidentally flushed down the toilet in their home.

Angela Gutierrez placed her ring on the bathroom floor while she was getting ready for a Zoom call.

Her 7-year-old son later found it on the bathroom floor; while trying to keep the ring safe, he wrapped it up in toilet paper and put it on the sink so no one would hurt themselves by stepping on it.

Later, Angela's husband, Danny Gutierrez, noticed a toilet paper wad on the bathroom sink...

It wasn't long during the Zoom call that Angela realized she forgot to put her ring back on her finger. Her son told her how he wrapped the ring up and where the ring last was. It was then that Danny told his wife, "your ring is flushed down the toilet."

The family didn't use the water in the home for weeks out of fear they'd flush the ring deeper into the home's pipe system, which would have made it nearly impossible to retrieve.

But Angela wanted to take one last look. She decided she would check the home’s “plumbing cleanout” – described as “a medium-sized pipe that comes from the ground that provides access to the sewer line if there happens to be a blockage.”

After peering through the pipe with her camera, Angela said she was able to see her engagement ring "as clear as day."

"I'm like, 'Oh, my goodness! Danny's gonna think that I'm crazy,'" Angela recalled.

At first, Danny thought Angela was seeing something being reflected on the camera, but it wasn't long before he saw it, too. With a clothes hanger, Danny successfully fished the ring from the pipe.

"Now, as I was pulling it up, I was just hoping, 'Don't screw it up. You better not drop it.' I was holding my breath," Danny said.

While Angela and Danny didn't say what the ring's condition was after being retrieved from the pipe, their son thought it was a brand new ring when they surprised him with it. It probably needs a good wash after its journey down a sewer pipe before Angela could wear it again.

