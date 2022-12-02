3 suspected armed robbers injured in Stockton

Police are investigating a possible robbery that ended in gunfire leaving three suspects hospitalized Tuesday morning.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a possible robbery-turned-shooting that left three people injured Tuesday morning in Stockton.

Around 6 a.m. Stockton police responded to a report of a possible robbery on Everest Ave near East Hammer Lane in a residential neighborhood.

The Stockton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post, a resident was approached in the area by suspected armed robbers and gunfire was exchanged.

Following the shooting, three of the suspects were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are investigating the shooting and possible robbery.

