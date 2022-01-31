Stockton mayor pledges support to Fortuna family, firefighters after shooting death of Fire Captain

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln is talking with ABC10 about the tragic shooting death of Captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna. Lincoln says he was a true hero.

STOCKTON, Calif. — As the community reels from the tragic shooting death of Captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna, Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln says Fortuna was a true hero.

"As a city, we are going to do everything that we can in our power to make sure that our Stockton firefighters and the Fortuna family is supported," Lincoln said.

Fortuna, a 21-year veteran of the department, was shot and killed responding to a dumpster fire Monday morning. The suspected killer was identified as Robert Somerville. He faces weapon and homicide charges.

As a stunned Stockton community is struggling to make sense of the shooting, Lincoln insists Stockton is a safe place. The mayor says the city has seen a 30% reduction in homicides over the past year.

"We're one of three cities in California, big cities in California, that actually saw a reduction in homicides, but one life lost in Stockton as a result of gun violence is one too many," Lincoln said.

The mayor says his immediate focus is on helping the Fortuna family and the Stockton firefighters now dealing with the heartbreaking loss.

"We want to make sure that our Stockton Fire Department receives the grief support that they need to get through this tragic situation," Lincoln said. "One thing that I know about Stockton is when we experience difficult times we always rally together, and we get through it together."

The Stockton firefighters union has started a fundraiser where all funds will go to the Fortuna family. To contribute, click HERE.

