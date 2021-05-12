How some Stockton McDonald's are honoring fallen Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn

McDonald's will be offering a fundraiser to benefit Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn's family from open to close on May 14 at about 13 locations.

STOCKTON, Calif. — McDonald's restaurants in Stockton are donating all of the money they will be making off their french fries to the family of a police officer who was killed while on duty on Tuesday.

Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn was shot and killed while responding to an alleged domestic violence situation. McDonald's will be donating the proceeds from french fry sales to Inn's family through the Peace Officers Research Association of California.

The fast-food chain will be offering the fundraiser from open to close on May 14 at the following locations:

Pacific 4515 Pacific Avenue, Stockton CA 95207

Wilson Way 1009 N Wilson Way, Stockton CA 95204

Lower Sac 8020 Lower Sacramento Road, Stockton CA 95210

Ben Holt 3143 W Benjamin Holt Drive, Stockton CA 95219

Center 1423 N Center Street, Stockton CA 95203

Waterloo 4419 E Waterloo Road, Stockton CA 95215

March & West 1049 E March Lane, Stockton CA 95210

Holman 3355 E Hammer Lane, Stockton CA 95212

Don Ave 2415 W Hammer Lane, Stockton CA 95209

Gateway 322 S. Center Street, Stockton CA 95203

Quail Lakes 2025 W March Lane, Stockton CA 95207

Spanos 10623 Trinity Parkway, Stockton CA 95219

Charter 611 W Charter Way, Stockton CA 95206

