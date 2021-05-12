x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Stockton

How some Stockton McDonald's are honoring fallen Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn

McDonald's will be offering a fundraiser to benefit Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn's family from open to close on May 14 at about 13 locations.

STOCKTON, Calif. — McDonald's restaurants in Stockton are donating all of the money they will be making off their french fries to the family of a police officer who was killed while on duty on Tuesday. 

Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn was shot and killed while responding to an alleged domestic violence situation. McDonald's will be donating the proceeds from french fry sales to Inn's family through the Peace Officers Research Association of California.

The fast-food chain will be offering the fundraiser from open to close on May 14 at the following locations:

  • Pacific             4515 Pacific Avenue, Stockton CA 95207
  • Wilson Way    1009 N Wilson Way, Stockton  CA 95204
  • Lower Sac       8020 Lower Sacramento Road, Stockton CA 95210
  • Ben Holt          3143 W Benjamin Holt Drive, Stockton CA 95219
  • Center              1423 N Center Street, Stockton CA 95203
  • Waterloo          4419 E Waterloo Road, Stockton CA 95215
  • March & West  1049 E March Lane, Stockton CA  95210
  • Holman             3355 E Hammer Lane, Stockton CA 95212
  • Don Ave           2415 W Hammer Lane, Stockton CA 95209
  • Gateway           322 S. Center Street, Stockton CA 95203
  • Quail Lakes      2025 W March Lane, Stockton CA 95207
  • Spanos              10623 Trinity Parkway, Stockton CA 95219
  • Charter              611 W Charter Way, Stockton CA 95206

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.

WATCH MORE: Stockton Police officer killed while responding to alleged domestic violence incident