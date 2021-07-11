Stockton police locate missing 78-year-old woman | Update

Police said that the missing woman has been located.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 5:04 p.m.

Stockton Police Department said Carmen Rodriguez has been located.

Original story:

Stockton Police Department is sending out a call for help as they try to find a missing woman.

Police identified the woman as Carmen Rodriguez, 78. She was last seen Sunday around 8 a.m.

Police said she walked away from her home on the 1400 block of West Mendocino Avenue.

Rodriguez stands between 5 foot 4 inches and 5 foot 5 inches and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and unknown colored pants.

Police said Rodriguez has a medical condition and is not able to to care for herself.