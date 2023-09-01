Stockton mobile home without power since Saturday night

The members of the 55 and older community said they can't use water, flush toilets or turn on lights because everything is powered by electricity.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One Stockton community is still struggling with power outages into Monday evening.

The Tehama Mobile Home Village Park a 55 and older community off Highway 99 and East Eight Mile Road. Residents say they have had no power since 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Overnight heavy winds toppled trees and knocked out power to some in the area. The extreme weather conditions even caused students with the Stockton Unified School District to miss two days of school.

The members of the 55 and older community said they can't use water, flush toilets or turn on lights because everything is powered by electricity.

"I was shocked and I came out and said, 'What is this?' I was so surprised with all this water, and here, my chairs was out almost in the road," said Irene Swinnie.

According to PG&E's outage map, power for the community is expected to return around 8 p.m. Until then, up to 5,000 are without power in the Morada area of Stockton.

