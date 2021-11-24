'Whoever this is, needs to pay' | Modesto family seeking justice for woman shot and killed

31-year old Jessica Young was shot and killed while sitting in a car last Saturday night in Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The search is on for whoever shot and killed 31-year old Jessica Young of Modesto.

Young — who was a stepmother, sister and aunt — died the night of Nov. 20 just before 10 p.m.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said Young was sitting in a car at Kennedy Park in Southeast Stockton when she was shot.

Investigators aren't saying any more right now.

"These holiday seasons coming up. This was her thing every year. We're doing the ugly Christmas sweaters," said sister-in-law Renee Miranda, who became emotional as she spoke.

She describes Young as "genuine, outspoken. Her family was her priority."

Young was a stepmother to nine-year-old Nonnie.

The family said she had just completed coursework to be a hospital sterilization technician after working a number of warehouse jobs.

Her mother was the last family member to speak with her.



"She went to a gathering with her friends, 'Friendsgiving.' That's the last time we all seen her. I haven't seen her or talked to her since that last Tuesday. I believe it was when we were talking about football," said Miranda.



Last Sunday, a candlelight vigil was held in her memory at Muncy Park in Modesto.

Now, the family is just hoping someone who knows something will come forward to provide the family with some closure.



"She always wanted to help people. That was her thing too is helping somebody out who was in need. Whoever this is needs to pay. Justice for Jessica. That's all we ask for," added Miranda.

Anyone who has information that leads to an arrest may get up to a $10,000 dollar reward. Call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. You can remain anonymous.

A Gofundme account has also been set up for Young who also goes by Jessica Maynor.

