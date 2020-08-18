Virus-positive mosquitoes found, Stockton residents urged to remove standing water

It's been 47 years since the virus was last found in San Joaquin County. In 1973 a human case was identified.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Officials with the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District are urging residents to clear any standing water from homes and properties to keep mosquitoes away.

The moves are to prevent people from being bitten by a mosquito infected with the St. Louis Encephalitis virus (SLEV), recently found in the county.

It's been 47 years since the virus was last found in San Joaquin County. In 1973 a human case was identified.

This is the first find of SLE in San Joaquin County since a human case was identified in 1973. SLE is a mosquito-borned disease similar to West Nile Virus (WNV), which causes inflammation of the brain.

"With this finding, it is important that people remove standing water around homes and protect themselves from mosquito bites," said Aaron Devencenzi, district public information officer.

The district will continue to monitor the area and test mosquitoes for the virus. Similar to WNV, people get SLE from the bite of an infected mosquito.

According to the California Department of Health, the mosquito becomes infected with the virus after biting a bird infected with SLEV.

Devencenzi said the virus cannot be transmitted from person-to-person contact.

Most people bitten by an SLEV-infected mosquito will have few to no symptoms. Some will develop:

Mild flu-like symptoms, including fever and headache from 5 to 15 days after being infected

Severe SLE can result in serious symptoms that affect the central nervous system

These symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, confusion, and altered level of consciousness.

Coma, convulsions, paralysis, and sometimes death may occur.

Elderly people and those with weakened immune systems are more at risk for developing severe symptoms of the disease.

WAYS TO PREVENT MOSQUITOS

Eliminate all sources of standing water

When outdoors, apply insect repellant EPA-registered active ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535

Avoid spending time outside when mosquitoes are most active. This includes dawn and dusk, especially the first two hours after sunset

When outdoors in cooler weather, wear long sleeves and pants to prevent mosquito bites

Report mosquitoes and infestations by calling the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District at (209) 982-4675 or at sjmosquito.org.

