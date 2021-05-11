Stockton motorcyclist killed in crash on highway interchange in Sacramento

A 29-year-old man was riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on southbound Interstate 5 heading toward eastbound Highway 50.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton motorcyclist was killed Saturday, Nov. 6 on a Sacramento highway interchange around 3:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

CHP said that the motorcyclist failed to make the right turn onto Highway 50, drifting to the left and colliding with the concrete railing on the east side of the highway.

The rider was thrown off the motorcycle and fell over the railing about 60-70 feet onto the lower roadway.

He suffered fatal injuries and investigators aren't sure if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The identity of the man will be released once the Sacramento County Coroner's Office notifies his family. The crash is still under investigation.

