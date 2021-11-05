x
Stockton

2 people dead in apparent murder-suicide in Stockton, police said

Stockton police found two people shot and killed near a home in what they believed to be a murder-suicide.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department said a woman and man are dead in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide

Police said they responded to a home on the  2800 block of West Rose Street in Stockton early Friday morning. Law enforcement said the call came in that a person was shot. 

When police arrived they found a 35-year-old woman outside the home shot. 

Police also found her 36-year-old boyfriend inside a vehicle with what looked like a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said a gun was found next to him. Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the incident. 

