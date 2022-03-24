'Took a sad event for it to happen' | Stockton leaders help traumatized neighborhood to heal

Community-based organizations and law enforcement came to the apartment complex where two were shot and one killed Tuesday night

STOCKTON, California — The Stockton Police Department, city and county leaders, as well as community-based organizations, came together to help a neighborhood heal after being traumatized by violence.

It happened Thursday afternoon outside the same apartment complex on Marsh Street near Filbert Street where two people were shot Tuesday night.

32-year-old Tyrone Deloney died during what police say was a "random" home invasion.

Mayor Kevin Lincoln says city leaders got together to figure how they could help.



"We care about what's going on, and, we will respond and will continue to respond to ensure that the needs of our communities that are impacted by this violence are met," said Lincoln.



A who's who of city and county officials were on hand with a heavy police presence.

Interim Police Chief Jim Chraska says its all part of their neighborhood impact team that comes into an area that has experienced a homicide.



"We're hoping that we have some outreach, some folks that maybe have trauma get some help or get some resources to them. And, then, we are also hoping that we can build rapport with the community," Chraska said.



Dozens of neighborhood residents came out of their homes and apartments to hear and see what police and community groups had to offer.

It offered a glimmer of hope for residents like Selina Ramirez.



"It took a sad event for it to happen, but I am happy something is happening about it," Ramirez said standing next to her three-year-old daughter.



Two ice cream trucks gave away free frozen treats to kids after school let out at King Elementary.

The school sits across the street from the apartment complex where Tuesday night's violence happened.

Free food was also handed out by the non-profit, Bread of Life.

"We try to hit spots that struggle a little bit more economically so that we can give them a hand up. That's our goal," said Bread of Life Director Chris Johnson.



Deja Jackson has a daughter who goes to school across the street from the apartment complex hit by the violence.

She liked what she saw, but wants more.



"We don't see this many police on the block in the area that much... They should be around and out here more. They only come out here when something happens," Jackson said.



Stockton police say they are doing patrols in the neighborhood, and, now that COVID-19 guidelines are easing, they plan to attend more community events like the one held today.

