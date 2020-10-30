Stockton Police officer arrested for suspected DUI

The off-duty Stockton PD officer was driving the wrong way on I-5 when he was pulled over.

STOCKTON, Calif. — In the early hours of Friday morning, Stockton Police officers arrested one of their own colleagues on DUI charges.

Stockton Police Officer Eduardo Silva was off-duty when he was pulled over for driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road

A Stockton Police officer said they noticed Silva's car driving the wrong way and pulled him over at around 12:42 a.m. on Oct. 30.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has responded as well for the investigation.

For now, Silva has been arrested and booked in San Joaquin County Jail on DUI charges. He has also been placed on administrative leave.

Read more from ABC10