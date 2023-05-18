Off-duty Stockton police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI, on paid leave

Officials say officers went to the area of Park and Pilgrim Streets just before noon on reports of a car stopped at the intersection for an extended period of time.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton police detective is on paid administrative leave after allegedly being caught under the influence of alcohol while in a car, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officials say officers went to the area of Park and Pilgrim Streets just before midnight on reports of a car stopped at the intersection for “an extended period of time.”

Andrew Donovan was identified as an off-duty officer in the car and was suspected to be under the influence. Officers did an investigation and booked Donovan into San Joaquin County Jail.

His case is pending an administrative review. No additional information is available at this time.