Stockton fallen Officer Jimmy Inn's funeral is planned for May 19

The service will not be open to the public but there will be a procession through Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department said the funeral service for fallen Officer Jimmy Inn would be held at Christian Life Center Church on May 19 at 11 a.m.

Inn's funeral service and burial will be private for his family, friends and fellow law enforcement. But the Stockton Police Department said it would allow ABC10 to live stream the service for the public to watch.

After the service, there will be a vehicle procession for the people of the Stockton community to watch and show support. The exact route has not yet been determined. Stockton Police Department spokesperson Officer Joseph Silva said the route should go through the downtown area near the police department and city hall.

Inn was fatally shot on May 11 in Stockton while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Officer Jimmy Inn, 30, had worked with the Stockton Police Department since December of 2015. He will be remembered by his fellow officer and wife, his son, stepson and stepdaughter.



Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones told ABC10 he heard an outpouring of stories about how Inn made a difference across the community.

"He came to my police call and he was there when I needed him or I ran into in this situation. He was just so kind and nice and respectful. So, I mean he just really had that compassion and that ability to be a good tactical officer," Jones said.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9