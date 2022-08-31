Stockton plans open house on future of Van Buskirk Park

City officials say some ideas for the park include adding a community garden, a bike pump track, a bike park, disc golf, a dog park and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — As city officials in Stockton finalize plans for the reuse of Van Buskirk Park, they are hoping to hear from community members about what they would like to see in the south Stockton park and community center.

On Sept. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m., the City of Stockton will host an open house at Van Buskirk Community Center to get input on the master plan design reuse of the community center, park and recreation areas.

"The City of Stockton has been working with Design Workshop, a consulting firm that specializes in developing master plans for parks and recreational areas,” Kris Farro, Stockton's Director of Community Services said in a statement. "We have taken all the valuable information that has been gathered from community members about what activities and amenities they would like to see included and have developed a plan that expands and enhances current popular, well-used areas, such as basketball courts, sports fields, and playground equipment."

One alternative currently favored by city officials would include adding three picnic and day use areas, a trail, a levee, multi-use buildings, a river access area, a dog park, a playground, an event area, a golf academy, a disc golf area, a lawn and play field, a community garden, basketball courts, a skate park, a bike park and a bike pump track.

The plan would make the additions while preserving the property's existing park and community center, and expanding parking areas.

"It is a very exciting plan that provides for new uses, unique to Van Buskirk in designated areas," Farro said. "There is even an opportunity to partner with a federal agency to create space for restoring wildlife habitat, with trails, nature viewing areas, benches, and picnic areas.”

The City of Stockton Community Services Department will host an open house community meeting on Thursday, September 8,... Posted by City of Stockton - Government on Thursday, August 25, 2022

City officials say attendees of the open house will see displays and conceptual drawings of the plans for the park.

Representatives with the City of Stockton, the design consultant, and potential partner agencies will also be on hand at the open house, according to a news release.

The city also created an online survey to gather more community input on plans for Van Buskirk.

Van Buskirk Golf Course opened in 1961 but by 2011, city officials said golf revenues began to decrease. Citing the loss in revenue and increase in maintenance costs, the city council voted to close the golf course in Aug. 2019.

City staffers have been holding community outreach events and working to draw up plans for the reuse of the site since then.

The final master plan for reuse is scheduled to be presented to Stockton's city council in December.

Watch More Stockton News from ABC10: Parents say construction project leading to traffic nightmare at a Stockton school