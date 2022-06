Stockton police took 38-year-old Rosantito Castaneda into custody on Wednesday in connection to a deadly shooting on Jan. 16.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police announced on Wednesday they made an arrest in a deadly January 2022 shooting.

Police detained 38-year-old Rosantito Castaneda over his suspected connection to the death of a 42-year-old man on Jan. 16. The shooting took place near Funston Avenue and Bradford Street in Stockton.

Castaneda was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

