The Stockton Police Community Response Teams Officers arrested two suspects after a loaded gun was found during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on, Monday, Sept. 17 when officers made a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation in the 1000 block of Sullivan Avenue.

While conducting the search, police found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine. They arrested Angelo Estrada, 26, and Adolph Arista, 34, for firearms charges.

Stockton Police Department

